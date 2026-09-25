Rapido gets 5-year license to continue operations in UP
What's the story
Rapido, a leading player in the bike taxi and delivery space, has bagged a five-year license from the Uttar Pradesh State Transport Authority. The approval allows Rapido to continue its passenger mobility and delivery services across the state. It is issued under the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle (Aggregator and Delivery Services Provider) Rules, 2026, and will remain valid until September 2031.
Service expansion
Compliance with new rules
The license covers Rapido's entire range of services, including bike taxis, auto-rickshaws, cabs, and delivery operations.
This approval brings all these services under the new licensing framework set by the state's updated rules.
The 2026 regulations were introduced to license aggregators and delivery service providers in Uttar Pradesh while laying down compliance, safety, and monitoring requirements for vehicles associated with these platforms.
Operational reach
Expanding presence in Uttar Pradesh
Rapido has a strong presence in Uttar Pradesh, operating in 70 cities and completing nearly three lakh rides every day.
The company's network in the state has close to one lakh captains.
With this new license, Rapido plans to continue its operations within the framework of the new rules while expanding access to its services across both major cities and smaller urban centers.
Regulatory adherence
We will work with state authorities: Rapido co-founder
Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli has expressed his excitement over the new license, calling Uttar Pradesh a major opportunity for their platform.
He said, "Uttar Pradesh represents a significant opportunity for us to bring together the full breadth of Rapido's platform from bike taxis and autos to cabs and delivery services."
Guntupalli also assured that they will continue working with state authorities while adhering to standards prescribed under the new rules.