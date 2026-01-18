Budget 2026: Luxury carmakers seek duty cuts to drive demand

Santosh Iyer, the Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India , has called for a rationalization of customs duties on imported luxury cars. He believes that such a move could stimulate demand in the premium segment and ultimately lead to higher overall tax revenue for the government. Currently, imported passenger vehicles under $40,000 attract a basic customs duty of 70%, while those over $40,000 are taxed at an effective rate of 110%.

Duty simplification Iyer advocates for single slab customs duty Iyer has suggested that the current customs duty structure could be simplified and brought under a single slab. He said, "This customs duty can be rationalized and brought under one slab." The Mercedes-Benz India CEO emphasized that these cars don't affect the total mass market as they operate in a different segment.

Currency concerns Impact of rupee depreciation on luxury car demand Iyer also highlighted the adverse effect of rupee depreciation on luxury car demand. He said, "A more stable macroeconomic policy, if there is a better fiscal management in the Budget that helps the forex movement and arrests the decline of the rupee, can help (improve) our demand." The Mercedes-Benz India CEO had earlier said that due to this effect, his company would look to increase vehicle prices by 2% every quarter.

