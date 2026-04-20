New Renault Duster bags 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP

The new Renault Duster has bagged a five-star safety rating from the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) . The rating is for both Adult and Child Occupant Protection categories in the latest crash tests. The assessment was conducted on variants powered by the 1.0-liter and 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engines, with manual transmission (MT) and dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Test results Adult Occupant Protection category In the Adult Occupant Protection category, the new Duster scored an impressive 30.49 out of a possible 32 points. The Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test gave it a score of 14.49 out of 16 points while it managed a perfect score of 16 out of 16 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. The side pole impact test results were also marked as 'OK.'

Child safety Child Occupant Protection category The new Duster also fared well in the Child Occupant Protection category, scoring 45 out of a possible 49 points. This included a perfect dynamic score of 24 out of 24, a Child Restraint System installation score of 12 out of 12, and vehicle assessment score of nine out of 13. The safety ratings are likely to be carried over to strong-hybrid models as well.

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