Renault to reintroduce Duster SUV in India after 4-year hiatus
What's the story
Renault has announced the return of its iconic Duster SUV to the Indian market. The new model will be unveiled on January 26, 2026. The move is part of Renault's renewed product strategy for India and comes after a four-year hiatus since the last Duster was discontinued in early 2022 due to declining demand.
Market impact
Mid-size SUV segment has grown significantly since Duster's debut
The Duster was first introduced in India in 2012 and has since sold over 200,000 units. It is credited with creating and shaping the mid-size SUV segment, which now makes up nearly a quarter of India's passenger vehicle market. The new model will take on popular rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, among others.
About the SUV
Renault Duster is already available in global markets
The new Duster, available in global markets, was first unveiled as a Dacia-badged variant in November 2023. The design draws inspiration from the Dacia Bigster concept, boasting boxy proportions and sleek headlamps. It also has Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, a chiseled bonnet, and 'Renault' lettering on the front grille. The cabin is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an Arkamys six-speaker sound system, cruise control, and wireless charging.
Under the hood
Renault Duster provides multiple powertrain options
In Europe, the third-generation Duster is equipped with a 1.6-liter petrol hybrid engine, paired with two electric motors, producing 140hp power. This engine also includes a 1.2kWh battery and regenerative braking system. In addition, there's a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system, generating 130hp power. The all-new SUV also offers a 1.0-liter petrol-LPG option and five terrain modes: Snow, Auto, Off-Road, Eco, and Mud/Sand. The powertrain details of the India-centric model will be revealed closer to debut.