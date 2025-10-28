Renault to reintroduce Duster SUV in India after 4-year hiatus

Renault has announced the return of its iconic Duster SUV to the Indian market. The new model will be unveiled on January 26, 2026. The move is part of Renault's renewed product strategy for India and comes after a four-year hiatus since the last Duster was discontinued in early 2022 due to declining demand.

Market impact Mid-size SUV segment has grown significantly since Duster's debut The Duster was first introduced in India in 2012 and has since sold over 200,000 units. It is credited with creating and shaping the mid-size SUV segment, which now makes up nearly a quarter of India's passenger vehicle market. The new model will take on popular rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, among others.

About the SUV Renault Duster is already available in global markets The new Duster, available in global markets, was first unveiled as a Dacia-badged variant in November 2023. The design draws inspiration from the Dacia Bigster concept, boasting boxy proportions and sleek headlamps. It also has Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, a chiseled bonnet, and 'Renault' lettering on the front grille. The cabin is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an Arkamys six-speaker sound system, cruise control, and wireless charging.