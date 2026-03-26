Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 to get market-informed updates: Details here

What else is expected?

The 2026 Guerrilla 450 could get a comfier rear monoshock suspension, grippier radial tires, and (on top trims) upgraded front USD forks.

Features like bar-end mirrors and cruise control might join the lineup, while the bike sticks with its punchy 452-cc engine (40hp/40 Nm) paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The steel twin-spar frame and 4-inch TFT display are here to stay, but these upgrades might nudge the price up a bit from the current ₹2.56 lakh starting point.