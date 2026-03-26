Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 to get market-informed updates: Details here
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Royal Enfield is rolling out the new Guerrilla 450 on March 27, bringing updates that may be informed by market feedback.
Expect fresh color options and design tweaks aimed at making the ride more fun and personal, possibly informed by market feedback.
What else is expected?
The 2026 Guerrilla 450 could get a comfier rear monoshock suspension, grippier radial tires, and (on top trims) upgraded front USD forks.
Features like bar-end mirrors and cruise control might join the lineup, while the bike sticks with its punchy 452-cc engine (40hp/40 Nm) paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The steel twin-spar frame and 4-inch TFT display are here to stay, but these upgrades might nudge the price up a bit from the current ₹2.56 lakh starting point.