You can now ride Royal Enfield bikes in BGMI

In an ambitious collaboration, Krafton India and Royal Enfield are bringing the iconic Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles into Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The partnership will see these bikes appear as fully rideable in-game vehicles. The motorcycles will be part of BGMI's Version 4.2 update, which is set to launch on January 15. Players can start accessing the Royal Enfield content from January 19 onward.

Cultural fusion A unique blend of gaming and motorcycling culture The collaboration is being touted as one of the most ambitious brand integrations in India's gaming ecosystem. It brings together Royal Enfield's legacy with BGMI's massive youth audience. This means players will get to explore battleground terrains on bikes that have long been symbols of Indian motorcycling culture. Beyond the virtual world, Royal Enfield has also unveiled a custom-built real-world Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI's tactical design language.

Strategic move A step toward deeper cultural integrations Krafton India considers this partnership as the first step in a broader 2026 roadmap for culturally relevant collaborations across entertainment, sports, and lifestyle. "Royal Enfield's strong community base and evolving digital identity make it a natural fit for BGMI," said Seddharth Merrotra, head of business development and partnerships at Krafton India. He added that this is not just a cosmetic integration but an effort to connect with players through meaningful cultural touchpoints.