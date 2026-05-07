Royal Enfield to set up new manufacturing facility in Andhra
What's the story
Royal Enfield, a leading motorcycle manufacturer, has announced its plan to set up a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The company will invest around ₹2,200 crore in the project in two phases. This is Royal Enfield's first major expansion outside Tamil Nadu since it was established in 1901. The new facility will be located at Satyavedu in Tirupati district and is expected to boost India's position as a global premium motorcycle manufacturing hub.
Approval details
Project approved by State Investment Promotion Board
The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, approved the project in a meeting this week. The state government has allocated 267 acres of land for the facility across Vanelluru (233.76 acres) and Rallakuppam (42.38 acres) villages in Satyavedu mandal. This will be Royal Enfield's second manufacturing destination in India and is expected to create around 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.
Project expansion
Project to include dedicated vendor park
The project will also include a dedicated vendor park in its first phase. This will bring Royal Enfield's supplier ecosystem to Andhra Pradesh and help develop an automotive manufacturing cluster in the state. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by 2029, while the second phase is targeted for completion by 2032.
Corporate response
Investment a strong endorsement of Andhra Pradesh's ease of business
Nara Lokesh, Minister for Education, IT and Electronics, and Human Resources Development, welcomed Royal Enfield's investment. He said the company is "Royal Enfield is far more than a motorcycle brand, it is a timeless symbol of heritage, craftsmanship, and enduring quality. We are proud to welcome this iconic company to Andhra Pradesh..." Lokesh added that this investment is a strong endorsement of Andhra Pradesh's ease of doing business and its commitment to becoming a leading manufacturing destination in India.