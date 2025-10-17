Next Article
Runge Cars reveals flat-eight engine for R3 sports car
Auto
Runge Cars just revealed the Hetzer, a 5.3-liter air-cooled flat-eight engine built for their upcoming R3 sports car.
The R3 keeps things classic with a six-speed manual and a lightweight 1,720-pound build, blending vintage driving vibes with modern engineering after seven years of development.
Engine fits Porsche 911 platforms
The Hetzer was co-developed with Swindon Powertrain and air-cooled specialist Sol Snyderman, and it even fits Porsche 911 platforms with a 9,000 rpm redline.
The first three engines will be Runge-exclusive commissions, but customer orders open later in 2025.
Even as regulations tighten, US drivers' ongoing love for gasoline cars means brands like Ferrari and Porsche are still betting big on combustion engines to stay in the game.