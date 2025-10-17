Next Article
Stellantis and Pony.ai to launch self-driving taxis in Europe
Auto
Stellantis (the car giant behind Peugeot and more) is teaming up with autonomous driving company Pony.ai to launch self-driving taxis in Europe.
They're starting with tests on the electric Peugeot e-Traveller van in Luxembourg, where Pony.ai has its European HQ.
If all goes well, you could see these robo-taxis rolling out in several European cities by 2026.
Pony.ai's recent moves and plans for a secondary listing
This partnership follows a busy year for Pony.ai—they recently partnered with Uber to grow in Europe and the Middle East, and in April 2025, they secured a key permit to test self-driving cars in Luxembourg.
The company is also planning a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, aiming to boost its presence in the European market even further.