Stellantis and Pony.ai to launch self-driving taxis in Europe Auto Oct 17, 2025

Stellantis (the car giant behind Peugeot and more) is teaming up with autonomous driving company Pony.ai to launch self-driving taxis in Europe.

They're starting with tests on the electric Peugeot e-Traveller van in Luxembourg, where Pony.ai has its European HQ.

If all goes well, you could see these robo-taxis rolling out in several European cities by 2026.