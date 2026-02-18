Scout Motors pushes back against EV production delay rumors
Auto
Scout Motors is pushing back against rumors of a delay for its new electric Terra pickup and Traveler SUV.
Despite reports about technical hiccups, the company says it is making progress—from building their $3 billion South Carolina factory to getting suppliers lined up—but notes production targets are subject to change.
Terra and Traveler EVs are aiming for a 2027 launch
Scout's Blythewood factory is set to pump out 200,000 vehicles a year and the company has hired more than 1,300 employees to date.
The Terra and Traveler EVs are both aiming for a 2027 launch, with prices under $60K and reservations open now for just $100 down.
Expect up to 563km of range—over 500 if you opt for the range-extender—so these rides are built for real adventures.