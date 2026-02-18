Scout Motors pushes back against EV production delay rumors

Terra and Traveler EVs are aiming for a 2027 launch

Scout's Blythewood factory is set to pump out 200,000 vehicles a year and the company has hired more than 1,300 employees to date.

The Terra and Traveler EVs are both aiming for a 2027 launch, with prices under $60K and reservations open now for just $100 down.

Expect up to 563km of range—over 500 if you opt for the range-extender—so these rides are built for real adventures.