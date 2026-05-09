SKODA Kodiaq 2026 debuts with ADAS features

The ADAS suite in the 2026 Kodiaq includes adaptive headlights, frontal assist with warning and braking capabilities, side assist for blind spot detection and lane changing, rear traffic alert, and an exit warning system. The feature is available in mid-spec Kodiaq Sportline and top-spec Selection L&K variants. Notably, this makes the Kodiaq SKODA's first model in India to offer ADAS features.

Feature upgrades

360-degree camera now available on Sportline variant

Along with the ADAS suite, the 2026 Kodiaq Sportline variant also gets a 360-degree camera and an LED strip on the grille. These features were earlier only available on the top-spec Kodiaq Selection L&K trim. However, there are no mechanical changes in this model year update as it continues to offer a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine across all variants with an output of 204hp and torque of up to 320Nm.