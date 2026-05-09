SKODA Kodiaq 2026 debuts with ADAS features
What's the story
SKODA has unveiled an updated version of its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, for 2026. The biggest highlight of this update is the inclusion of an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite in select variants. The ADAS suite comes with seven key features, including adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, among others. However, pricing details for the new model are yet to be revealed.
Feature details
The SUV gets lane keep assist and rear traffic alert
The ADAS suite in the 2026 Kodiaq includes adaptive headlights, frontal assist with warning and braking capabilities, side assist for blind spot detection and lane changing, rear traffic alert, and an exit warning system. The feature is available in mid-spec Kodiaq Sportline and top-spec Selection L&K variants. Notably, this makes the Kodiaq SKODA's first model in India to offer ADAS features.
Feature upgrades
360-degree camera now available on Sportline variant
Along with the ADAS suite, the 2026 Kodiaq Sportline variant also gets a 360-degree camera and an LED strip on the grille. These features were earlier only available on the top-spec Kodiaq Selection L&K trim. However, there are no mechanical changes in this model year update as it continues to offer a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine across all variants with an output of 204hp and torque of up to 320Nm.