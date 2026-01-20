Skoda Kushaq facelift lands with fresh looks and features Auto Jan 20, 2026

Skoda's 2026 Kushaq facelift is here, bringing its first big update since 2021.

Pre-bookings are open now, and deliveries start in March.

The SUV comes in five variants—Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo—with official prices yet to be announced; estimates suggest a range from around ₹10.70 lakh to nearly ₹19 lakh (ex-showroom).