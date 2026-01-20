Skoda Kushaq facelift lands with fresh looks and features
Skoda's 2026 Kushaq facelift is here, bringing its first big update since 2021.
Pre-bookings are open now, and deliveries start in March.
The SUV comes in five variants—Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo—with official prices yet to be announced; estimates suggest a range from around ₹10.70 lakh to nearly ₹19 lakh (ex-showroom).
Standout design & tech upgrades
The new Kushaq shows off LED headlamps with connected DRLs, a piano black grille, sequential rear indicators, and illuminated Skoda branding.
Inside feels modern with a digital cockpit (10.25-inch), a larger touchscreen (10.7-inch) supporting Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof on higher trims.
Power under the hood & rivals
You get two turbo-petrol engine options: a peppy 1.0L TSI (115hp) with an eight-speed auto being introduced for lower variants or the punchier 1.5L TSI (150hp) paired to a seven-speed DSG gearbox.
Safety-wise, the pre-facelift Kushaq achieved a five-star Global NCAP rating—pretty reassuring if you're road-tripping or city cruising.
The Kushaq takes on rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and VW Taigun in the mid-size SUV game.