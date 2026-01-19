SKODA to unveil facelifted Kushaq SUV tomorrow

SKODA is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of its popular mid-size SUV, the Kushaq, in India. The official unveiling is scheduled for January 20. The Kushaq was first introduced in June 2021 as part of SKODA's India 2.0 strategy. The upcoming model will be an exciting addition to SKODA's lineup.

Facelift details Design updates and new features The Kushaq facelift is expected to come with a host of design updates and new features. These include a full-width LED daytime running light strip, sharper LED lighting elements, and a redesigned grille for a cleaner look. The rear end will also get illuminated 'SKODA' lettering across the tailgate and a connected LED light bar, giving it a wider stance on the road.

Cabin improvements Interior upgrades and safety features The interior of the Kushaq facelift is also expected to get some major upgrades. A panoramic sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, and an upgraded infotainment system with a larger touchscreen are all on the cards. The higher trims with both 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engines could also come with Level 2 ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist for added safety.

Performance specs Engine options and transmission changes The Kushaq facelift is likely to continue with the same engine options as its predecessor, including a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 115hp and a more powerful 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit churning out up to 150hp. However, there may be some changes in the transmission department with an eight-speed automatic torque converter possibly replacing the six-speed unit for better performance.

