First EV from Sony-Honda JV to be delivered this year

Sony Honda Mobility, the joint venture between tech giant Sony and automobile manufacturer Honda , has announced its plan to start customer deliveries of the Afeela 1 electric vehicle (EV) in late 2026. The Afeela 1 will be priced at $90,000 (around ₹81 lakh) in the US. Ahead of the official launch, Sony Honda Mobility will be offering phased demo drives for early reservation holders.

Deliveries Global deliveries start in 2027 The company plans to expand its sales territory beyond California to include Arizona in 2027. Japanese customers can expect their first deliveries in early 2027, according to SHM CEO Yasuhide Mizuno.

Tech features A blend of technology and entertainment The Afeela 1 is more than just an electric vehicle; it also serves as a platform for Sony's entertainment offerings. The car comes with screens across the dashboard, 40 sensors and cameras for semi-autonomous driving assistance, an all-wheel-drive, and possible integration of augmented reality and "virtual worlds" into the driving experience. Sony has already announced that PlayStation 5 owners will be able to stream games directly onto the vehicle's infotainment system.