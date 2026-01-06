First EV from Sony-Honda JV to be delivered this year
What's the story
Sony Honda Mobility, the joint venture between tech giant Sony and automobile manufacturer Honda, has announced its plan to start customer deliveries of the Afeela 1 electric vehicle (EV) in late 2026. The Afeela 1 will be priced at $90,000 (around ₹81 lakh) in the US. Ahead of the official launch, Sony Honda Mobility will be offering phased demo drives for early reservation holders.
Deliveries
Global deliveries start in 2027
The company plans to expand its sales territory beyond California to include Arizona in 2027. Japanese customers can expect their first deliveries in early 2027, according to SHM CEO Yasuhide Mizuno.
Tech features
A blend of technology and entertainment
The Afeela 1 is more than just an electric vehicle; it also serves as a platform for Sony's entertainment offerings. The car comes with screens across the dashboard, 40 sensors and cameras for semi-autonomous driving assistance, an all-wheel-drive, and possible integration of augmented reality and "virtual worlds" into the driving experience. Sony has already announced that PlayStation 5 owners will be able to stream games directly onto the vehicle's infotainment system.
Competition
Afeela to compete in a crowded market
The Afeela 1 will be entering a highly competitive segment of EVs priced above $90,000. The demand for such vehicles has dropped significantly due to market saturation and fierce competition from Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW. The industry is now moving toward more affordable models to counter the growing dominance of Chinese automakers.