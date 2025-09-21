Hollywood icon Steve McQueen's favorite car is now on sale

Hollywood icon Steve McQueen's favorite car, a 1952 Hudson Wasp Brougham coupe, is set to go under the hammer. The late actor drove this beauty until his death in 1980. After spending years at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, the classic vehicle will be auctioned off in early October. The upcoming sale is being handled by RM Sotheby's.

Nostalgic connection More about the Hudson Wasp Brougham coupe While McQueen is often remembered for his dark green V-8 Mustang, Porsche 917 in Gulf orange and blue, or the road-going Jaguar XKSS, he also had a soft spot for 1950s Americana. The Hudson Wasp was one of his favorites. This model is a smaller cousin of the NASCAR-winning Hudson Hornet and packs a punch with its straight-six engine and "Twin H-Power" package that includes dual intake manifolds and carburetors.

Automotive variety The actor's love for Hudson cars McQueen had a diverse collection of cars, including Ferraris and Porsche 911s. He also owned several Hudson models such as a 1953 Hornet and a 1950 Custom Commodore Six convertible. The 1952 Wasp was his regular ride, which he referred to as his Sunday-go-to-church car. Despite some dents and paint-crazing here and there, the vehicle has been well-preserved with an odometer reading of 102,253km.