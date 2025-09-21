VinFast to appoint Hyundai India's Tapan Ghosh as CEO Auto Sep 21, 2025

VinFast, the Vietnamese electric car brand, is stepping into India and is expected to appoint Tapan Ghosh as CEO for its local operations, with Ghosh set to join on October 16.

Ghosh, who's currently with Hyundai India, will lead VinFast's India operations as it launches its electric SUVs—VF6 and VF7, which will compete in the ₹16-24 lakh price range.

These new EVs are set to take on popular models from Tata Motors and Mahindra.