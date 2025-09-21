VinFast to appoint Hyundai India's Tapan Ghosh as CEO
VinFast, the Vietnamese electric car brand, is stepping into India and is expected to appoint Tapan Ghosh as CEO for its local operations, with Ghosh set to join on October 16.
Ghosh, who's currently with Hyundai India, will lead VinFast's India operations as it launches its electric SUVs—VF6 and VF7, which will compete in the ₹16-24 lakh price range.
These new EVs are set to take on popular models from Tata Motors and Mahindra.
VinFast's $2 billion investment and new plant in Tamil Nadu
Ghosh brings decades of experience from stints at Hindustan Motors, Honda Cars, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors.
VinFast is going all in with a $2 billion investment and a new plant in Thootukudi, Tamil Nadu—starting with 50,000 cars a year and aiming for much more.
The company hopes that having an Indian CEO will help it connect better with local buyers and stand out in a market already buzzing with homegrown EV competition.