SUVs now India's biggest vehicle export, surpassing small cars

Export projections

UV exports expected to outpace car exports in FY26

The trend is expected to continue, with total car exports for the April-November 2025 period reaching 3.04 lakh units, a growth from 2.71 lakh units in the same period last year. Meanwhile, UV exports have also seen a sharp increase from 2.22 lakh units last year to an impressive 2.88 lakh units this year. Total UV exports are poised to surpass passenger car exports, with FY26 recording this shift.