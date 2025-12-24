SUVs now India's biggest vehicle export, surpassing small cars
What's the story
India's automobile industry is witnessing a notable development, with SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicles) taking the lead in exports for the first time in November 2025. During this month, India exported 42,993 units of UVs (Utility Vehicles), surpassing passenger car exports, which stood at 40,519 units. This points to a shift toward higher-value vehicles being exported and increasingly bought in the domestic market, replacing the traditional dominance of small cars.
Export projections
UV exports expected to outpace car exports in FY26
The trend is expected to continue, with total car exports for the April-November 2025 period reaching 3.04 lakh units, a growth from 2.71 lakh units in the same period last year. Meanwhile, UV exports have also seen a sharp increase from 2.22 lakh units last year to an impressive 2.88 lakh units this year. Total UV exports are poised to surpass passenger car exports, with FY26 recording this shift.
Market dominance
Maruti Suzuki leads in passenger vehicle exports
Maruti Suzuki dominates India's passenger vehicle export market, contributing over 47% of all exported vehicles including cars, UVs, and vans. The company, along with Hyundai, accounts for nearly 81% of total car shipments in the current fiscal year. In the UV segment, Maruti Suzuki is way ahead of its competitors, with Nissan, Toyota, and Hyundai emerging as other key players in this space.