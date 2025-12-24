LOADING...
SUVs now India's biggest vehicle export, surpassing small cars
India exported 42,993 units of SUVs in November, surpassing passenger car exports

By Mudit Dube
Dec 24, 2025
03:10 pm
What's the story

India's automobile industry is witnessing a notable development, with SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicles) taking the lead in exports for the first time in November 2025. During this month, India exported 42,993 units of UVs (Utility Vehicles), surpassing passenger car exports, which stood at 40,519 units. This points to a shift toward higher-value vehicles being exported and increasingly bought in the domestic market, replacing the traditional dominance of small cars.

Export projections

UV exports expected to outpace car exports in FY26

The trend is expected to continue, with total car exports for the April-November 2025 period reaching 3.04 lakh units, a growth from 2.71 lakh units in the same period last year. Meanwhile, UV exports have also seen a sharp increase from 2.22 lakh units last year to an impressive 2.88 lakh units this year. Total UV exports are poised to surpass passenger car exports, with FY26 recording this shift.

Market dominance

Maruti Suzuki leads in passenger vehicle exports

Maruti Suzuki dominates India's passenger vehicle export market, contributing over 47% of all exported vehicles including cars, UVs, and vans. The company, along with Hyundai, accounts for nearly 81% of total car shipments in the current fiscal year. In the UV segment, Maruti Suzuki is way ahead of its competitors, with Nissan, Toyota, and Hyundai emerging as other key players in this space.