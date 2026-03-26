Suzuki Burgman Street's design revealed ahead of April 2 launch

Engine details and current pricing

The Burgman Street packs a 124-cc engine with automatic transmission, delivering around 8.7hp of power (or 8.6hp for the EX) and 10 Nm of torque.

Prices currently range from ₹93,676 to ₹107,902 (ex-showroom), but a price bump might be coming with this update.

Look out for tweaks in the tail-lamp design, upgraded instrument cluster, and possibly some cool new colors to keep things interesting.