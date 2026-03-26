Suzuki Burgman Street's design revealed ahead of April 2 launch
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Suzuki is rolling out the latest Burgman Street scooter on April 2, adding a fresh flagship to its lineup.
The new model comes in two versions, Street and Street EX, and will sit alongside Suzuki's other scooters like Access, Avenis, and the electric e-Access.
Engine details and current pricing
The Burgman Street packs a 124-cc engine with automatic transmission, delivering around 8.7hp of power (or 8.6hp for the EX) and 10 Nm of torque.
Prices currently range from ₹93,676 to ₹107,902 (ex-showroom), but a price bump might be coming with this update.
Look out for tweaks in the tail-lamp design, upgraded instrument cluster, and possibly some cool new colors to keep things interesting.