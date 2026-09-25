Tata Aeris launches at ₹5.3L with a tech-savvy cabin
What's the story
Tata Motors has launched its latest compact sedan, the Aeris, in India. The vehicle comes with a starting price of ₹5.29 lakh. The Aeris is packed with advanced connected car technology, smartphone integration capabilities, and a host of cabin convenience features as well as driver-assistance systems. Let's take a closer look at what this new offering from Tata has to offer.
Tech features
10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment display
The Tata Aeris comes with a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system as its centerpiece.
This display acts as the primary control for media and vehicle functions, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support for seamless smartphone integration.
The tech package also includes a wireless phone charging pad on the center console and an audio system with four speakers.
Cabin amenities
The car offers ventilated front seats and automatic climate control
The Tata Aeris also offers a range of comfort and convenience features.
These include ventilated front seats, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, keyless entry, and push-button start/stop.
Other notable features are an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, power-adjustable and auto-folding outside rear-view mirrors, cruise control, as well as selectable drive modes for enhanced driving experience.
Safety specs
The vehicle is backed by 1.2-liter engine
The Tata Aeris comes with six airbags as standard across all variants. Higher trims also feature a 360-degree camera system for better visibility while parking or maneuvering in tight spaces.
The car is powered by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces around 86hp and 113Nm of torque. A CNG version is also available, producing 76hp and 97Nm of torque.