Tata Harrier (petrol) goes official in India at ₹13L

Tata Motors has expanded its Harrier lineup by introducing a new petrol variant. The model, which was previously only available with a diesel engine, now comes with an in-house developed 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill. The new variant is priced between ₹12.89 lakh and ₹24.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The same turbo-petrol option is also available on Tata's flagship Safari SUV.

Engine Harrier's petrol engine delivers more power than Sierra The new 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine on the Harrier produces 170hp and 280Nm of torque. This is 10hp and 25Nm more than what the same engine delivers on the Sierra, which makes sense as the Harrier is heavier. The diesel variant of Harrier comes with a bigger 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit that produces similar power but higher torque of up to 350Nm depending on the variant.

Transmission options It has manual and automatic transmission options The petrol variant of the Harrier comes with two transmission options: a six-speed manual or an AISIN-sourced six-speed torque-converter automatic. Both send power to the front wheels only. The new model also gets a memory function for its outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), which tilt down automatically when reverse gear is engaged.

Tech It features advanced technology The Harrier petrol gets a lighter color scheme and faux wood with silver pinstriping on the dashboard. It has a Harrier EV-like 14.53-inch QLED touchscreen, Dolby Atmos sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and ambient lights among other things. However, availability of some features differ depending on the trim.