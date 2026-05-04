Tata launches Curvv EV SeriesX variants starting ₹17L

Tata Motors has expanded its Curvv EV lineup in India with the introduction of a new SeriesX trim. The new model comes with two variants - Accomplished X 55 and Empowered X 55. The base model is priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The company has also introduced a new Nitro Crimson color option for the SUV-coupe, expanding its color palette to five choices.

Design and features The SUV offers a real-world range of 400km The Curvv EV SeriesX is a stylish electric SUV-coupe that offers a real-world range of 400km. It has an ARAI-certified range of 502km under MIDC Part 1 plus Part 2 testing. The car comes with a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty, which is defined as 15 years for the first owner from the date of registration, subject to terms and conditions.

Variant details Curvv EV comes with dual 26cm displays The Accomplished X 55 variant of the Curvv EV SeriesX comes with an openable panoramic sunroof, dual 26cm screens, navigation, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a 360-degree surround-view camera with blind-spot view monitor. The Empowered X 55 variant adds front seat active ventilation, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat and two-stage reclining rear seats for enhanced comfort and convenience.

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