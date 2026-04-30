Tata Motors files 144 patent applications in FY26 for safety
Auto
Tata Motors just hit a new milestone by filing 144 patent applications in FY26, the most it's ever done in a year.
These patents focus on making vehicles safer, more reliable, and comfortable, while also keeping costs down.
It's all part of Tata's push for greener tech like electric vehicles and hydrogen-based internal combustion engines.
Tata Motors secures 15 patent grants
The company didn't stop at patents: it also filed 21 design and 35 copyright applications in FY26.
With 15 new patent grants, Tata now has more than 650 granted patents overall.
Aniruddha Kulkarni, who leads engineering at Tata Motors, gave a shoutout to the teams for their creativity and technical skills driving these achievements.