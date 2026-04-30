Tata Motors files 144 patent applications in FY26 for safety Auto Apr 30, 2026

Tata Motors just hit a new milestone by filing 144 patent applications in FY26, the most it's ever done in a year.

These patents focus on making vehicles safer, more reliable, and comfortable, while also keeping costs down.

It's all part of Tata's push for greener tech like electric vehicles and hydrogen-based internal combustion engines.