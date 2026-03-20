Tata Motors to increase prices of passenger vehicles from April

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV) , one of India's top car and SUV makers, has announced a price hike for its passenger vehicles. The revision will come into effect from April 1, 2026. The company said the decision is part of its strategy to partially offset the rising input costs that have been affecting production expenses.

Hike specifics Price hike will vary depending on model and variant The average price increase across TMPV's internal combustion engine (ICE) range will be around 0.5%. However, the actual hike will vary depending on the model and variant of the vehicle. The company emphasized that these adjustments are necessary to maintain production levels and uphold quality standards expected by customers amid inflationary pressures on raw materials and components.

Commercial vehicle adjustment Commercial vehicle prices set to rise by 1.5% Earlier this week, Tata Motors announced a price increase of up to 1.5% for its commercial vehicles, effective from April 1. The move is also aimed at countering rising commodity costs. The decision follows TMPVL's February announcement about plans to revise passenger vehicle prices due to similar cost pressures.

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