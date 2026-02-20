Tata Punch EV (facelift) debuts at ₹9.7L with significant upgrades
What's the story
Tata Motors has launched the facelifted version of its popular Punch EV in India. The new model comes with a starting price of ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a refreshed design, new color options, feature upgrades, and an upgraded battery pack. The company is also offering a lifetime battery warranty with unlimited kilometers for the first registered owner of the new Punch EV.
Aesthetic upgrades
The SUV gets a revised front design
The facelifted Punch EV sports a revised front design with a new split-LED headlamp layout. The headlamp clusters are now clearly separated, giving the SUV a more upright appearance. At the back, it gets connected tail lamps and updated bumper detailing. The side profile remains largely unchanged but new alloy wheel designs have been introduced. Tata has also added two new exterior shades for the Punch EV facelift: a bright yellow finish and a darker copper bronze hue.
Power upgrade
It offers an ARAI-certified range of up to 468km
The Punch EV facelift comes with a new 40kWh battery pack, offering an ARAI-certified single-charge range of 468km. The real-world range is around 355km. The SUV also gets a new mid-range version with a 30kWh battery pack, offering a real-world range between 265-280km. However, the older 25kWh and 35kWh units have been discontinued in this update.
Feature enhancements
The model has new infotainment system and ADAS functions
The interior of the Punch EV facelift is highlighted by a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that replaces the older 10.24-inch unit. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with an updated user interface. Higher variants come with a premium audio system, powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, wireless charging, and touch-based HVAC controls. The model also offers Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems suite for enhanced safety on the road.