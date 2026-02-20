Tata Punch EV (facelift) debuts at ₹9.7L with significant upgrades

Tata Motors has launched the facelifted version of its popular Punch EV in India. The new model comes with a starting price of ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a refreshed design, new color options, feature upgrades, and an upgraded battery pack. The company is also offering a lifetime battery warranty with unlimited kilometers for the first registered owner of the new Punch EV.

Aesthetic upgrades The SUV gets a revised front design The facelifted Punch EV sports a revised front design with a new split-LED headlamp layout. The headlamp clusters are now clearly separated, giving the SUV a more upright appearance. At the back, it gets connected tail lamps and updated bumper detailing. The side profile remains largely unchanged but new alloy wheel designs have been introduced. Tata has also added two new exterior shades for the Punch EV facelift: a bright yellow finish and a darker copper bronze hue.

Power upgrade It offers an ARAI-certified range of up to 468km The Punch EV facelift comes with a new 40kWh battery pack, offering an ARAI-certified single-charge range of 468km. The real-world range is around 355km. The SUV also gets a new mid-range version with a 30kWh battery pack, offering a real-world range between 265-280km. However, the older 25kWh and 35kWh units have been discontinued in this update.

