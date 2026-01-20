Tata Punch facelift launched at ₹5.99L, gets 5-star safety rating
Tata's refreshed Punch micro-SUV is here, starting at ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and topping out at ₹10.54 lakh.
The 2026 model comes in six trims and stands out with a solid 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating for both adults and kids—so it's as safe as it is stylish.
What's new?
The facelift brings sharper LED DRLs, a sleeker grille, connected LED tail lamps, and fresh 16-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, you get a big 10.25-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster—definitely an upgrade for tech lovers.
Engine options & features
You can pick from three engines: a peppy petrol (88hp), an efficient iCNG (73.4hp), or a punchy turbo-petrol (120hp) paired with a six-speed manual.
The Adventure variant adds cool extras like auto climate control, air purifier, 360° camera, and blind-spot monitor.
How does it stack up?
The Punch goes head-to-head with the Citroen C3, Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.
It matches some rivals on wheel size, riding on 16-inch wheels like the Magnite and Kiger and outsizing the Citroen C3 and Hyundai Exter, but has slightly less boot space—its power-to-weight ratio is 105hp/tonne.
If you want safety plus style without breaking the bank, this one's worth checking out!