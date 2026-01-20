Tata Punch facelift launched at ₹5.99L, gets 5-star safety rating

You can pick from three engines: a peppy petrol (88hp), an efficient iCNG (73.4hp), or a punchy turbo-petrol (120hp) paired with a six-speed manual. The Adventure variant adds cool extras like auto climate control, air purifier, 360° camera, and blind-spot monitor.

How does it stack up?

The Punch goes head-to-head with the Citroen C3, Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

It matches some rivals on wheel size, riding on 16-inch wheels like the Magnite and Kiger and outsizing the Citroen C3 and Hyundai Exter, but has slightly less boot space—its power-to-weight ratio is 105hp/tonne.

If you want safety plus style without breaking the bank, this one's worth checking out!