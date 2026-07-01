Tata Sierra EV launched at ₹18.8L: Check its rivals
What's the story
Tata Motors has launched its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Sierra EV, in India. The new model comes with a starting price of ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch comes just over seven months after the internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered Sierra was introduced. Bookings for the new Tata Sierra EV are now open and deliveries will start from July 15 onward.
Market positioning
Sierra EV rivals Maruti e Vitara and Hyundai Creta Electric
The Tata Sierra EV will take on the likes of Mahindra BE 6, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Vinfast VF6, Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV. The new model is a more direct rival to these vehicles than the Tata Curvv EV. It is worth noting that compared to the Curvv EV which costs ₹16.99 lakh-₹19.19 lakh, the Sierra EV is pricier by ₹1.8 lakh-₹6.8 lakh, depending on variants chosen by customers.
Cost comparison
Sierra EV sits below Harrier EV
The Sierra EV is the second most expensive model in the electric midsize SUV segment, after the BE 6. It is also pricier than the Creta Electric (₹18.03 lakh-₹23.67 lakh). However, it is cheaper than its bigger sibling, Harrier EV which starts at ₹21.49 lakh and tops out at ₹28.99 lakh.
Specifications
It gets 2 battery pack options and AWD layout
The Tata Sierra EV comes with two battery pack options: a 63kWh unit with rear-wheel drive (RWD) and a larger 75kWh pack that also offers a dual-motor AWD layout. The 63kWh variants develop 238hp, while the 75kWh ones produce 209hp but also get an additional front motor for a combined output of up to 504Nm. With Boost Mode enabled, the AWD variant can sprint from zero to 100km/h in just under six seconds.
Efficiency
It promises a range of up to 665km per charge
Tata Motors claims the Sierra EV can cover up to 665km on a single charge with the larger battery pack. The AWD variant offers a range of 624km while the smaller battery pack variant promises up to 535km. The company also says that using a 120kW DC fast charger, you can get up to 263km of range in just about 15 minutes.
Aesthetic appeal
The SUV's design is similar to the ICE version
The Tata Sierra EV borrows its design from the ICE version but comes with some minor changes. It gets 18-inch alloy wheels (higher variants get 19-inch ones) and a ground clearance of 205mm. The interiors are similar to those of the ICE model but with slight color scheme variations. Depending on the variant, it offers features like a triple-screen setup, ambient lighting, and JBL Black sound system, among others.