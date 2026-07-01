Tata Sierra EV launched at ₹18.8L: Check its rivals

Specifications

It gets 2 battery pack options and AWD layout

The Tata Sierra EV comes with two battery pack options: a 63kWh unit with rear-wheel drive (RWD) and a larger 75kWh pack that also offers a dual-motor AWD layout. The 63kWh variants develop 238hp, while the 75kWh ones produce 209hp but also get an additional front motor for a combined output of up to 504Nm. With Boost Mode enabled, the AWD variant can sprint from zero to 100km/h in just under six seconds.