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Home / News / Auto News / Tata Sierra EV to be launched tomorrow: What we know
Tata Sierra EV to be launched tomorrow: What we know
Tata has teased several details about the SUV ahead of launch

Tata Sierra EV to be launched tomorrow: What we know

By Akash Pandey
Jun 29, 2026
03:36 pm
What's the story

Tata Motors is gearing up to unveil the highly anticipated Sierra EV in India tomorrow. The electric SUV will be a new addition to the company's expanding electric vehicle portfolio, sitting between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV models. Ahead of its official launch, Tata has teased several details about the SUV's design, interior features, technology, and performance capabilities.

Range details

The SUV could offer a range of over 500km

The latest teaser from Tata Motors hints at the Sierra EV's impressive driving range. The digital instrument cluster displays a remaining range of 424km with an 80% charged battery. While official figures are yet to be confirmed by Tata, this suggests that the SUV could offer a claimed range of over 500km on a full charge.

Design elements

It will come with boost mode and terrain modes

The Sierra EV sports a contemporary dashboard design and a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata EV logo. It also comes with a unique Boost Mode that can be activated via a physical button on the center console. This feature is likely to temporarily unleash peak power and torque for enhanced performance. The SUV will also offer multiple Terrain Modes for different driving conditions.

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Drivetrain details

The SUV will get an AWD powertrain

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Sierra EV will come with an all-wheel-drive option. Higher variants are likely to feature the Quad Wheel Drive dual-motor setup, first seen on the Harrier EV. Lower trims may use a single electric motor driving one axle. The SUV is also expected to offer fast-charging capabilities for quick battery top-ups using DC fast chargers.

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Battery features

Battery-as-a-Service program expected to be offered

The Sierra EV is likely to be offered with multiple battery pack options, including 55kWh and 65kWh units. Higher variants may also get the larger 75kWh battery pack from the Harrier EV. Tata Motors is also expected to extend its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program to the Sierra EV, allowing customers to buy the vehicle separately from its battery through a subscription-based ownership model.

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