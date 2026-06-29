Tata Sierra EV to be launched tomorrow: What we know
What's the story
Tata Motors is gearing up to unveil the highly anticipated Sierra EV in India tomorrow. The electric SUV will be a new addition to the company's expanding electric vehicle portfolio, sitting between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV models. Ahead of its official launch, Tata has teased several details about the SUV's design, interior features, technology, and performance capabilities.
Range details
The SUV could offer a range of over 500km
The latest teaser from Tata Motors hints at the Sierra EV's impressive driving range. The digital instrument cluster displays a remaining range of 424km with an 80% charged battery. While official figures are yet to be confirmed by Tata, this suggests that the SUV could offer a claimed range of over 500km on a full charge.
Design elements
It will come with boost mode and terrain modes
The Sierra EV sports a contemporary dashboard design and a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata EV logo. It also comes with a unique Boost Mode that can be activated via a physical button on the center console. This feature is likely to temporarily unleash peak power and torque for enhanced performance. The SUV will also offer multiple Terrain Modes for different driving conditions.
Drivetrain details
The SUV will get an AWD powertrain
Tata Motors has confirmed that the Sierra EV will come with an all-wheel-drive option. Higher variants are likely to feature the Quad Wheel Drive dual-motor setup, first seen on the Harrier EV. Lower trims may use a single electric motor driving one axle. The SUV is also expected to offer fast-charging capabilities for quick battery top-ups using DC fast chargers.
Battery features
Battery-as-a-Service program expected to be offered
The Sierra EV is likely to be offered with multiple battery pack options, including 55kWh and 65kWh units. Higher variants may also get the larger 75kWh battery pack from the Harrier EV. Tata Motors is also expected to extend its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program to the Sierra EV, allowing customers to buy the vehicle separately from its battery through a subscription-based ownership model.