Tata Sierra achieves 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP
What's the story
Tata Motors' latest SUV, the Sierra, has bagged a five-star rating from Bharat NCAP. The Sierra scored an impressive 31.14 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection and a commendable 44.73 out of 49 points in child occupant protection. These scores were achieved after a series of crash tests including frontal offset, side impact, pole impacts, structural integrity, and safety system tests. The scores are applicable to all variants of the model produced from March 2026.
Safety enhancements
The SUV comes equipped with several advanced safety features
The Sierra comes with a host of safety features such as six airbags, seat-belt reminder system, speed alert system, ABS with EBD, ESP, and more. The higher variants of the model also get Level 2 ADAS and rear occupant sensors for added safety. The crash test results show that the body shell of the SUV remained stable during all impact tests which is crucial as it absorbs crash energy thereby reducing injury risk to occupants.
Buyer awareness
Crash test ratings are becoming increasingly important for Indian buyers
Crash test ratings are becoming increasingly important for Indian car buyers looking to buy a new vehicle. A 5-star Bharat NCAP rating gives an independent and standardized assessment of safety. Prospective customers looking at mid-size SUVs can use these ratings as a reference along with the car's features and specifications.