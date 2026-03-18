Tata Sierra achieves 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP

Safety enhancements

The SUV comes equipped with several advanced safety features

The Sierra comes with a host of safety features such as six airbags, seat-belt reminder system, speed alert system, ABS with EBD, ESP, and more. The higher variants of the model also get Level 2 ADAS and rear occupant sensors for added safety. The crash test results show that the body shell of the SUV remained stable during all impact tests which is crucial as it absorbs crash energy thereby reducing injury risk to occupants.