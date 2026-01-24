Telangana makes vehicle registration way easier at dealerships
Starting January 24, 2026, buying a new bike or car in Telangana just got smoother—now you can get your permanent registration done right at the dealership.
After a successful pilot run in Hyderabad, dealers will handle all the paperwork online and you'll get your registration certificate by post, no more RTO visits needed.
What's new for buyers?
You'll hand over your documents to the dealer (think invoice, address proof, insurance), and they'll upload everything for approval.
Once cleared, the registering authority will allot the registration number and the registration certificate will be dispatched to the vehicle owner by Speed Post.
This perk is for non-commercial vehicles purchased on or after January 24, 2026.
How are they keeping it legit?
To make sure everything stays above board, transport officials will do random checks on dealerships.
The move follows directions from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to implement the Dealer Point Registration system, and aims to simplify the process and make it more citizen-friendly.