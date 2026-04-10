Tesla plans new affordable compact EV amid slowing demand

Tesla is said to be working on a new, compact electric SUV, according to Reuters. The vehicle would be an entirely new model and not a variant of the existing Model 3 or Y. Tesla has reportedly reached out to suppliers in recent weeks to discuss manufacturing processes and specifications for this upcoming vehicle.

Manufacturing details New SUV to be shorter than Model Y The new compact SUV, measuring 4.28 meters long, would be shorter than Tesla's best-selling Model Y SUV. It would be manufactured in China, with plans to expand production to the US and Europe. The move comes after CEO Elon Musk scrapped a low-cost EV project in 2024 to focus on robotaxis and humanoid robots.

Strategic pivot Smaller SUV could signal return to mass-market human-driven EVs The development of a smaller SUV could indicate a return to mass-market human-driven EVs. However, it is also possible that the new model fits into Tesla's plans for fully autonomous vehicles. The company has previously shown concept vehicles for a Roadster supercar and Semi freight truck but hasn't produced the sports car or mass-produced the Semi yet.

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Cost-cutting measures Tesla aims to price new vehicle significantly lower Tesla plans to price the new vehicle significantly lower than its entry-level Model 3 sedan, which starts at $34,000 in China and around $37,000 in the US. The company intends to cut costs by using a smaller battery and offering a single electric motor instead of two. The new model would also be lighter at about 1.5 metric tons compared with the Model Y's two tons.

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