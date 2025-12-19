Tesla rival Rivian launches hands-free driving for R1 EVs

Rivian, the American electric vehicle manufacturer rivaling Tesla, has announced a major software update for its second-generation R1 EVs. The update introduces a new feature called "Universal Hands-Free" driving. The company first unveiled this innovative technology at its inaugural "Autonomy & AI Day" event last week.

Feature details Universal hands-free driving: A game changer for EVs The Universal Hands-Free feature allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel on over 3.5 million miles of roads across the US and Canada. This includes a combination of highways and surface streets, as long as there are visible lane lines. However, it's important to note that drivers will still have to supervise this advanced driving system.

Operational constraints Limitations of the universal hands-free feature The new driving software won't stop or slow down for traffic lights or stop signs. It also won't make turns or follow navigation instructions. However, Rivian has said that the software will re-engage if a driver uses their turn signal and manually handles the turn. This is an important safety measure considering similar systems from Tesla and Ford have been involved in crashes due to driver inattention.

Autonomy goals Rivian's future plans for full autonomy The software update significantly expands the driver assistance capabilities of Rivian vehicles. Before this, the hands-free driving system only worked on 135,000 miles of highways. However, Rivian has plans to make its vehicles fully autonomous in the coming years. At last week's event, they detailed plans for point-to-point self-driving capabilities, which are expected to be available by 2026.