You can now order a Tesla Cybercab
What's the story
Tesla has started accepting orders for its innovative Cybercab, marking a significant step toward making autonomous driving accessible to consumers. The two-seater vehicle, which comes without a steering wheel or foot pedals, was first introduced as part of Tesla's robotaxi service in Austin. Now, the company is offering it through a limited release in select service areas.
AI advancements
Cybercab will operate autonomously
Tesla's Cybercab will operate autonomously in all areas where the company's robotaxi fleet currently operates.
This was confirmed by Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla's head of artificial intelligence, in a post on X.
The company had previously shown interest in expanding its fleet with an interest form for fleet operators but had not opened up reservations for individual owners until now.
Cost breakdown
Pricing details for the Cybercab
The Cybercab is priced at $29,990 with an additional monthly subscription fee of $299 to operate the vehicle.
The information was shared by Matt Holm, the President of the Tesla Austin Owners Club, who posted screenshots of an email confirming his order after receiving an invitation to reserve a Cybercab.
Safety concerns
Regulatory hurdles for Tesla's driverless cars
Despite the progress, it remains to be seen if regulators will allow Tesla to deliver driverless cars to consumers.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into the process and technical data used by Tesla to self-certify its vehicles as compliant with federal safety standards.
This probe was opened just a day after the Cybercab's debut in September.