This one-off Ferrari 12Cilindri changes color like a chameleon

Ferrari has unveiled a one-of-a-kind 12Cilindri as part of its Tailor Made program. The car sports a color-shifting blue paint called Yoonseul, inspired by Korean art and culture. The unique hue is reminiscent of the iconic Mystichrome from Ford's Mustang SVT Cobra. The special edition also features translucent badges, interior trim pieces, and a stripe across the hood that visually represents the V-12's engine note.

Creative fusion A collaboration of art and design The unique 12Cilindri is a product of collaboration between South Korean artists, Ferrari's styling team, and the design publication Cool Hunting. The striking Yoonseul paint was inspired by the vibrant greens of ancient celadon ceramics and Seoul's neon lights and electronic music culture. The color shifts from blue to purple with hints of green depending on the angle, complementing white brake calipers and white shift paddles inside.

Design elements Translucent badges and unique fabric The 12Cilindri also features special Ferrari shield badges and exterior branding with a delicate translucent effect, inspired by the acrylic, semi-transparent works of artist Hyunhee Kim. This is the first time ever that the Ferrari shield has been made translucent. Inside, a unique fabric for seats, floor, and other surfaces has been used, inspired by Korean artist Dahye Jeong's hand-woven abstract forms.

