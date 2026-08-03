This ultra-rare McLaren F1 could sell for over $35M

The McLaren F1, designed by Gordon Murray in 1992, was a supercar of such high performance that it still competes with today's million-dollar hypercars.

With a BMW-sourced 6.1-liter V12 engine and a six-speed manual transmission, the car produced over 600hp.

In 1998, one of its prototypes set an official world record by hitting speeds of up to 386km/h.