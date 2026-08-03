This ultra-rare McLaren F1 could sell for over $35M
What's the story
A rare 1996 McLaren F1 GTR, one of the nine fastest variants ever made, is set to go under the hammer at Monterey next month. The car was originally built for racing but has been converted for road use. It is expected to fetch over $35 million at auction, which would make it one of the most expensive cars ever sold.
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About McLaren F1 supercar
The McLaren F1, designed by Gordon Murray in 1992, was a supercar of such high performance that it still competes with today's million-dollar hypercars.
With a BMW-sourced 6.1-liter V12 engine and a six-speed manual transmission, the car produced over 600hp.
In 1998, one of its prototypes set an official world record by hitting speeds of up to 386km/h.
Racing legacy
Only 9 examples of the F1 GTR were ever made
Despite not being designed as a racing car, the McLaren F1 was so fast and well-balanced that owners demanded a slightly modified version for endurance racing.
This led to the creation of the F1 GTR, with only nine units ever built.
The first of these, which will be auctioned next month, competed at the 1995 Le Mans race and finished in 20th place overall.
Collector's item
The car is owned by Pink Floyd's drummer
The McLaren F1 GTR, chassis number 10R, is as fast as the F1 ever got. It is a little lighter than the standard car and comes with carbon-ceramic brakes for handling repeated lapping duties.
The car has been regularly exercised by its current owner Nick Mason, Pink Floyd's drummer, who is known for his impressive collection of classic cars including Ferrari 250 GTOs and Porsche 962s.
Market value
It could fetch over $35 million at auction
RM Sotheby's estimates the McLaren F1 GTR could fetch over $35 million at auction. This would make it nearly a third more expensive than any other F1 car ever sold.
The high estimate is due to the car's racing pedigree, reputation as one of the fastest models ever made, and its rock 'n' roll provenance.