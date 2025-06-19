Top 5 most powerful production motorcycles with big engines
What's the story
When it comes to motorcycles, bigger is often better. High-displacement bikes are not just about power; they also offer incredible torque and an intimidating presence on the road.
Here, we take a look at five of the most powerful production motorcycles available in the market. These machines boast some of the largest engines you can buy in a two-wheeler.
Bike #1
Indian Chief Dark Horse
The Indian Chief Dark Horse features the American manufacturer's largest capacity engine, the 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 V-twin.
This powerful engine also drives several other Indian power cruisers and touring bikes.
It delivers a maximum output of 120hp and 156Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox that includes a reverse gear.
Bike #2 and #3
Harley-Davidson Street Glide and Road Glide
Harley-Davidson's powerful touring models, the Street Glide and Road Glide, feature the largest engine ever produced by the American manufacturer.
Both motorcycles are powered by the 1,923cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin engine.
This mill generates 106hp at 5,020rpm and 175Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. It omes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
Bike #4
Indian Roadmaster
The Indian Roadmaster is powered by an 1,890cc air-cooled V-twin engine that produces torque of 171Nm.
It weighs significantly more at 412kg and comes with features such as a 7-inch TFT display with Apple CarPlay, cruise control and a full-blown music system.
This makes it a great combination of power and technology for those who love long rides on the road.
Bike #5
Triumph Rocket 3
The Triumph Rocket 3 is the largest displacement motorcycle in India. It comes in two variants: R and GT.
Both variants feature a massive 2,458cc three-cylinder engine, the largest ever fitted to a production motorcycle.
This beast produces an incredible 182hp and peak torque of 225Nm.
The Rocket 3 Storm R weighs in at 317kg while the GT variant is slightly heavier at 320kg.