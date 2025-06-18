5 most powerful superbikes you can buy in India
If you're a motorcycle enthusiast, you know the thrill of hitting the throttle and feeling the engine roar.
But some bikes are just too powerful for an average rider to handle.
Here, we take a look at five of the most powerful motorcycles currently available in India.
While some of these machines are not road-legal, all of them are incredibly powerful and tempting for any biker. Let's take a look.
Bike 1
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is a supercharged, inline-four motorcycle with a 998cc engine. It can churn out an astounding 305.7hp and 165Nm of torque.
However, this power comes at a price; the bike isn't road-legal and has a claimed top speed of 400km/h.
To put that in perspective, it goes faster than even Lamborghini Revuelto which has a top speed of 350km/h.
Bike 2
Ducati Panigale V4 R
Next up is the Ducati Panigale V4 R, a bike designed for race tracks.
It packs a 998cc V4 engine that produces an impressive 221hp at 15,250rpm and torque of up to 112Nm at 11,500rpm.
The bike's winglets generate downforce of up to 37kg at speeds of around 290km/h.
With a top speed of around 321km/h, this machine can give even the H2R a run for its money on race tracks with twists and turns.
Bike 3
Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory
Unlike its counterparts, the Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory is a road-legal motorcycle.
It packs a powerful 1,099cc V4 engine that produces up to 214hp and torque of up to 125Nm. The motorbike has a claimed top speed of around 305km/h.
With its aggressive design and advanced electronics suite, this machine is perfect for both road and track enthusiasts alike.
Bike 4
BMW M 1000 RR
The BMW M 1000 RR is another highly-rated motorcycle known for its performance and design.
It packs a 999cc, inline-four cylinder engine that produces up to 209hp and torque of up to 113Nm.
The bike is road-legal in its standard configuration.
One of its key features is the extensive use of carbon fiber, which keeps the M 1000 RR's weight down to just around 192kg (wet).
Bike 5
Suzuki Hayabusa
Last but not least, we have Suzuki Hayabusa. This bike needs no introduction with its iconic status and huge fan base.
It packs a 1,340cc engine that produces up to 190hp and torque of 142Nm.
The Hayabusa is road-legal and instantly recognizable thanks to Suzuki's commitment to its original design from 1999.
Even in 2025, it retains its signature look while offering modern features like an analog speedometer with a small digital display for customizing rider aids like wheelie control.