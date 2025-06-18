Top 5 cars from companies that don't exist anymore
The automotive industry has seen the rise and fall of many companies. Some were short-lived, while others produced iconic vehicles that are still remembered today.
This article takes a look at some of the best cars from firms that no longer exist.
These rides were made by automakers that had a long run in the industry and left behind a legacy of great vehicles.
Car 1
1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator
The 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator was a muscle car with a standard 290hp Boss 302 V-8 engine.
An optional upgrade was the powerful 428 Cobra Jet, which produced an impressive 335hp and torque of up to 603Nm.
The car was based on the Ford Mustang but offered more luxury features than its counterpart.
Car 2
2008 Saab 9-7X Aero
The 2008 Saab 9-7X Aero was a luxury SUV that came with a powerful 6.0-liter SL2 V-8 engine.
It produced an impressive 390hp of power and torque of up to 536Nm.
The car was praised by Car and Driver for its performance, even better than the Chevrolet Trailblazer SS at the time.
Car 3
1968 International Harvester Scout 800A
The 1968 International Harvester Scout 800A was a rugged off-roader that came with an optional 302ci V-8 engine.
This all-wheel-drive vehicle is still sought after today, with Florida-based Velocity Modern Classics making high-end resto-mods of this classic ride.
It was part of a line-up from IH that included pickup trucks and SUVs from the 1950s to the 1980s.
Car 4
1971 Jensen Interceptor MkII
The 1971 Jensen Interceptor MkII was a British sports car that came with an optional Chrysler 440ci V-8 Six-Pack engine.
It produced a whopping 350hp and could go from 0-97km/h in just six seconds.
The car was known for its speed and long-distance driving capabilities, making it one of the coolest things ever made by Jensen Motors Limited.
Car 5
1968 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 4-4-2
Finally, the 1968 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 4-4-2 was a classic muscle car that came with a beefed-up 455cc V-8 engine. It produced an impressive 390hp.
The car was known for its performance and was introduced as an optional package for the Cutlass in 1964, before becoming its own model in 1968.