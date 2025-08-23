Top upcoming motorcycles in India: Everything we know

Yamaha and BMW's offerings are coming soon

Yamaha's set to launch the YZF-R7 around October, packing a 689cc engine that balances everyday use with sporty vibes.

The MT07 is expected to launch alongside the R7 in October, with the MT09 following soon after in November.

BMW isn't missing out either—their R 1300 R streetfighter, with a punchy 145hp boxer engine and an expected price near ₹15 lakh, is also dropping by year-end.