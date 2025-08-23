Next Article
Top upcoming motorcycles in India: Everything we know
If you're into motorcycles, 2025 is shaping up to be a pretty exciting year for India.
Harley-Davidson is bringing in its premium CVO Street Glide and Road Glide, both with powerful new 1982cc V-twin engines and variable valve timing—expect these to land soon with price tags over ₹55 lakh.
Yamaha and BMW's offerings are coming soon
Yamaha's set to launch the YZF-R7 around October, packing a 689cc engine that balances everyday use with sporty vibes.
The MT07 is expected to launch alongside the R7 in October, with the MT09 following soon after in November.
BMW isn't missing out either—their R 1300 R streetfighter, with a punchy 145hp boxer engine and an expected price near ₹15 lakh, is also dropping by year-end.