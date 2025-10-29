This extravagant coupe is Toyota's response to Rolls-Royce

Toyota 's standalone luxury brand Century has revealed a brand new coupe model to take on the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. This move marks a major shift in Toyota's strategy as it seeks to expand its presence in the high-end automobile market. The Century marque sits above Lexus in Toyota's hierarchy and is aimed at providing a fully bespoke, "One of One" experience to its customers.

Design details Design and powertrain details of the coupe The newly unveiled Century coupe, currently in concept form, is a big departure from the traditional sedan model that has been around since 1967. The car borrows design elements from its SUV sibling, such as the dual-headlight design. Unlike Rolls-Royce's fully electric coupe, the Century features hood vents indicating it might be powered by a combustion engine. However, Toyota has not confirmed any specific details about this yet.

Interior features Coupe features yoke-style steering and touchscreen infotainment The extravagant Century coupe comes with a four-seat layout, yoke-style steering "wheel," and twin, smartphone-like infotainment screens. A central ridge divides the front and rear seats, while the absence of B-pillars makes rear access easier. The car also features an asymmetrical door configuration with two sliding doors on the passenger side (left) and one on the driver's side (right).