This extravagant coupe is Toyota's response to Rolls-Royce
What's the story
Toyota's standalone luxury brand Century has revealed a brand new coupe model to take on the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. This move marks a major shift in Toyota's strategy as it seeks to expand its presence in the high-end automobile market. The Century marque sits above Lexus in Toyota's hierarchy and is aimed at providing a fully bespoke, "One of One" experience to its customers.
Design details
Design and powertrain details of the coupe
The newly unveiled Century coupe, currently in concept form, is a big departure from the traditional sedan model that has been around since 1967. The car borrows design elements from its SUV sibling, such as the dual-headlight design. Unlike Rolls-Royce's fully electric coupe, the Century features hood vents indicating it might be powered by a combustion engine. However, Toyota has not confirmed any specific details about this yet.
Interior features
Coupe features yoke-style steering and touchscreen infotainment
The extravagant Century coupe comes with a four-seat layout, yoke-style steering "wheel," and twin, smartphone-like infotainment screens. A central ridge divides the front and rear seats, while the absence of B-pillars makes rear access easier. The car also features an asymmetrical door configuration with two sliding doors on the passenger side (left) and one on the driver's side (right).
Production prospects
Final version of the car will be revealed in 2026
Despite its impressive design and features, the final version of the Century coupe will likely be toned down with conventional doors, mirrors, and B-pillars. Toyota has not revealed any details about when this luxury car will go on sale. However, it has made it clear that the Century is the epitome of Japanese luxury in the automotive industry.