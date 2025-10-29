Lexus LS Coupe is a stylish SUV with sloping roof
What's the story
Lexus, Toyota's luxury division, has unveiled its latest concept vehicle, the LS Coupe Concept. Despite its name, the LS Coupe Concept isn't a traditional coupe but an SUV with a sloping roofline and rear-hinged doors. The design borrows elements from Lexus's other recent concepts like the LM minivan but adds its own unique touch.
Design
The LS Coupe features rear-hinged doors
The LS Coupe is a striking vehicle, with rear-hinged doors that remind one of the Ferrari Purosangue. But that's not all. Despite its sloping roofline, which usually indicates a hatchback-style rear end, this concept actually has a proper trunk. A rear panel slides down to reveal an extending cargo floor for storage access.
Interior
Its interior has a massive panoramic glass roof
The interior of the LS Coupe is just as impressive as its exterior. It comes with a massive panoramic glass roof as well as a dual-layered instrument cluster with wide digital screens. The rear seats are individual units with large vertical touchscreens on the backrests, giving the car an ultra-modern feel.
Market speculation
The LS Coupe could lead to an expanded LS lineup
While Lexus has not confirmed if the LS Coupe will go into production, its unveiling hints at a possible expansion of the LS nameplate into a full family of models. This could mark a significant shift in Lexus's strategy, especially considering that traditional sedan body styles have been part of its identity since 1989.