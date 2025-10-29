Lexus LS Coupe is a stylish SUV with sloping roof

Lexus , Toyota's luxury division, has unveiled its latest concept vehicle, the LS Coupe Concept. Despite its name, the LS Coupe Concept isn't a traditional coupe but an SUV with a sloping roofline and rear-hinged doors. The design borrows elements from Lexus's other recent concepts like the LM minivan but adds its own unique touch.

Design The LS Coupe features rear-hinged doors The LS Coupe is a striking vehicle, with rear-hinged doors that remind one of the Ferrari Purosangue. But that's not all. Despite its sloping roofline, which usually indicates a hatchback-style rear end, this concept actually has a proper trunk. A rear panel slides down to reveal an extending cargo floor for storage access.

Interior Its interior has a massive panoramic glass roof The interior of the LS Coupe is just as impressive as its exterior. It comes with a massive panoramic glass roof as well as a dual-layered instrument cluster with wide digital screens. The rear seats are individual units with large vertical touchscreens on the backrests, giving the car an ultra-modern feel.