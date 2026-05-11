Toyota to build new India plant with 100,000-vehicle yearly capacity

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced plans to establish a new vehicle manufacturing facility in Maharashtra . The move is part of the Japanese automaker's strategy to strengthen its presence in India and boost export capabilities for neighboring markets. The plant will be located at the Bidkin Industrial Area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) and is expected to start production by mid-2029.

Growth impact Toyota's third facility in India The new plant will have an annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles and employ around 2,800 people at the start of operations. The facility will be Toyota's third in India, after two existing ones in Karnataka's Bidadi. The company said the plant will manufacture a new SUV and handle stamping, welding, painting, and assembly operations.

Strategic investment Investment aimed at strengthening business foundation in India While Toyota has not disclosed the exact amount it plans to invest in the new plant, Maharashtra government officials had earlier said that the company would invest ₹20,000 crore for this greenfield facility. The investment is aimed at strengthening its business foundation in India while catering to demand in nearby regions. The new facility will also help Toyota deliver vehicles not just to Indian customers but also to export markets in surrounding regions.

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