Toyota's mid-engine sports car is coming in 2030
Toyota's Gazoo Racing has finally confirmed a new mid-engine sports car, with prototypes already on the road.
The project is still early—just the first of four stages—so don't expect to see it until around 2030.
All about the new engine
This car gets a brand-new G20E turbocharged 2.0L engine, targeting more than 400hp (and race versions could exceed 600hp).
It's about 10% smaller and lower in height than the old engines, and Toyota says it could be up to 30% more efficient in some configurations, and can even be electrified or set up for different drive layouts.
MR2 vibes are back (and Celica too)
The new ride has been linked to Toyota's classic MR2, which last rolled out in 2007.
Meanwhile, Toyota's also working on a fresh Celica—though that one probably won't show up before 2028.
Both projects have been linked to Gazoo Racing, which already includes the GR GT supercar.