Triumph's Bonneville range gets a major refresh for 2026
Triumph's iconic Bonneville motorcycles are getting a big refresh for 2026, with the Scrambler 900, Bonneville Bobber, and Speedmaster all seeing major upgrades.
The focus is on smoother rides, more comfort, and tech that fits right in—without losing that classic Bonneville vibe.
The Bonnevilles will hit dealerships by the end of this year
The Scrambler 900 now features a more refined chassis setup, Showa suspension, radial brakes, and aluminum wheels, plus modern safety tech like lean-sensitive ABS and traction control.
The Bobber and Speedmaster get bigger 14-liter tanks, comfier seats, and cruise control for longer trips.
All 2026 Bonnevilles come with USB-C charging ports and a fresh circular logo, hitting dealerships by the end of this year.
And if you're in the UK, you can reserve yours online—Europe and more countries are next in spring 2026.