Triumph's Bonneville range gets a major refresh for 2026

The Scrambler 900 now features a more refined chassis setup, Showa suspension, radial brakes, and aluminum wheels, plus modern safety tech like lean-sensitive ABS and traction control.

The Bobber and Speedmaster get bigger 14-liter tanks, comfier seats, and cruise control for longer trips.

All 2026 Bonnevilles come with USB-C charging ports and a fresh circular logo, hitting dealerships by the end of this year.

And if you're in the UK, you can reserve yours online—Europe and more countries are next in spring 2026.