Electric 2-wheeler registrations surge 27.5% in December, TVS leads market

The electric two-wheeler (e2W) market witnessed a significant surge in December 2025, with registrations reaching an impressive 93,619 units. This marks a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 27.5% over the same period last year. The data from Vahan shows that TVS has outperformed its competitor Bajaj Auto by capturing more than a fourth of the total e2W market share at 26.7%.

Market shift Bajaj Auto's market share dips in December Bajaj Auto, which had a strong sales push in October and November, saw its registrations fall to 18,790 units and market share drop to 20% in December. Despite the decline, it managed to retain the second position. The dip has given Ather Energy an opportunity to close the gap with Bajaj Auto. Ather recorded 17,052 registrations in December for an 18.2% market share.

Market competition Hero MotoCorp's Vida surpasses Ola Electric Hero MotoCorp's Vida has been on a winning streak this year, surpassing Ola Electric with a market share of 11.4% in December. Ola Electric recorded registrations of 9,020 units in December but fell short of Hero at 9.3%. The competition between these two players highlights the dynamic nature of the e2W market and its ever-changing landscape.