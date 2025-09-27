GST effect: TVS announces festive price cuts across models

TVS Motor Company has announced a major price reduction across its range as part of the "GST Benefit Bonanza" campaign. The company is offering GST benefits of up to ₹9,600 through revised ex-showroom prices on its entire two-wheeler portfolio. The move comes ahead of the festive season and aims to make popular models more affordable for customers.

Price reductions NTORQ 150 sees the biggest price cut The TVS NTORQ 150 gets the biggest price cut of ₹9,600, bringing its ex-showroom price down from ₹1,19,000 to ₹1,09,400. The TVS StarCity also gets a major discount of ₹8,564 as part of this campaign. Other models like the TVS NTORQ 125 (₹7,242 reduction) and Raider (₹7,125 reduction) also see significant savings in their prices under this initiative.

Comprehensive coverage Price cuts across scooter and motorcycle segments The revised pricing structure under the "GST Benefit Bonanza" campaign covers both scooters and motorcycles in TVS's range. In the scooter segment, models like Jupiter 110 and Jupiter 125 see their prices slashed significantly. The NTORQ series, popular among urban consumers, also sees price cuts across its variants. In the motorcycle category, commuter-focused models like Radeon and Sport now come at a lower price point.