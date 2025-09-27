GST effect: TVS announces festive price cuts across models
What's the story
TVS Motor Company has announced a major price reduction across its range as part of the "GST Benefit Bonanza" campaign. The company is offering GST benefits of up to ₹9,600 through revised ex-showroom prices on its entire two-wheeler portfolio. The move comes ahead of the festive season and aims to make popular models more affordable for customers.
Price reductions
NTORQ 150 sees the biggest price cut
The TVS NTORQ 150 gets the biggest price cut of ₹9,600, bringing its ex-showroom price down from ₹1,19,000 to ₹1,09,400. The TVS StarCity also gets a major discount of ₹8,564 as part of this campaign. Other models like the TVS NTORQ 125 (₹7,242 reduction) and Raider (₹7,125 reduction) also see significant savings in their prices under this initiative.
Comprehensive coverage
Price cuts across scooter and motorcycle segments
The revised pricing structure under the "GST Benefit Bonanza" campaign covers both scooters and motorcycles in TVS's range. In the scooter segment, models like Jupiter 110 and Jupiter 125 see their prices slashed significantly. The NTORQ series, popular among urban consumers, also sees price cuts across its variants. In the motorcycle category, commuter-focused models like Radeon and Sport now come at a lower price point.
Market strategy
Customers advised to check final pricing and availability
The "GST Benefit Bonanza" campaign targets different customer segments across TVS's product portfolio, from entry-level commuter motorcycles to premium scooters for urban mobility. The pricing adjustments are being implemented across all TVS dealerships, with the company urging customers to make immediate purchases to avail of these benefits. However, customers are advised to check final pricing and availability at their nearest dealership as prices may vary by location and specific variant configurations.