A baby Land Rover Defender SUV is on the way

Land Rover is preparing to launch a smaller, entry-level version of its iconic Defender. The new model, which has been in the works for years but never officially announced by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) , was recently spotted testing. The company is now looking to add this highly anticipated vehicle to its electric car portfolio as early as 2027.

Design evolution What about the design? The upcoming Defender will retain the chunky, straight-edged proportions of its full-sized counterpart. However, it will be smaller and lower-riding, with a less off-road focused design. The name 'Defender Sport' was briefly spotted on the Land Rover website, hinting at JLR's intention to use this moniker for its more road-focused models like Discovery Sport and Range Rover Sport.

Model transition Could replace Discovery Sport The new Defender could be positioned as '80,' below the full-sized model and possibly replacing the aging Discovery Sport. The latter is now sold only as a plug-in hybrid and has been in JLR's lineup since 2014. The baby Defender's chunky proportions and off-road pedigree could make it a successor to the popular Freelander, which was replaced by Discovery Sport.

Market strategy Will share platform with next-gen Range Rover Evoque The baby Defender will be priced lower than the full-sized model but will offer similar features and a clear family resemblance. This strategy could help JLR reach a wider audience and make the new model a volume player globally. The vehicle will share its platform with the next-generation Range Rover Evoque and Velar, all of which are being developed on JLR's new EMA platform.