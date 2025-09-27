Czinger 21C hypercar breaks production car lap records at 5

The Czinger 21C hypercar made history by breaking production car lap records at five legendary California racetracks—all within a single week. As part of the "Gold Rush" campaign, the team drove 1609km across public roads and circuits, setting new benchmarks at Thunderhill, Sonoma, Laguna Seca, Willow Springs, and The Thermal Club.

Chief engineer Ewan Baldry and his crew led the charge Chief Engineer Ewan Baldry and his crew of eight engineers led the charge, cutting a total of 16.26 seconds from previous records—like clocking 1:24.39 at Laguna Seca and 2:03.17 at The Thermal Club.

Every record was officially timed and witnessed.

Driver Joel Miller set all records without tweaking the powertrain All records were set by driver Joel Miller without tweaking the powertrain between runs—showing off how tough and reliable the Czinger is on both highways and race tracks.