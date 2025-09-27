Lexus bids adieu to LS sedan with limited-run Heritage Edition

Features

The LS500 Heritage Edition comes fully loaded

The LS500 Heritage Edition is powered by a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 engine that produces 416hp and 599Nm of torque. It can go from 0-97km/h in 5.0 seconds. The special edition comes with unique 20-inch wheels and a new Ninety Noir paint option. Inside, it features Roja Red upholstery for the first time on an LS model, along with an etched emblem on the center console and an embroidered silhouette of the LS in headrests.