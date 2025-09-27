Lexus bids adieu to LS sedan with limited-run Heritage Edition
What's the story
Lexus has unveiled the 2026 LS500 Heritage Edition, a special model marking the end of an era for its flagship sedan. The luxury brand will produce just 250 units of this twin-turbo V6-powered vehicle, each priced at $100,730. This exclusive release comes after the discontinuation of the hybrid LS500h after the 2025 model year.
Features
The LS500 Heritage Edition comes fully loaded
The LS500 Heritage Edition is powered by a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 engine that produces 416hp and 599Nm of torque. It can go from 0-97km/h in 5.0 seconds. The special edition comes with unique 20-inch wheels and a new Ninety Noir paint option. Inside, it features Roja Red upholstery for the first time on an LS model, along with an etched emblem on the center console and an embroidered silhouette of the LS in headrests.
Brand evolution
Lexus started its journey with the original LS sedan
Lexus was launched as Toyota's luxury division in 1989, with the original LS sedan as its flagship. Now, after 36 years, the brand's flagship is all set to bid adieu. The 2026 LS500 Heritage Edition will be the only model available for purchase this year. Each of these limited-edition cars will be fully loaded with premium features and specifications.