2026 Subaru lineup revealed: BRZ and Impreza get price bumps
Subaru just dropped details for its 2026 cars—expect to pay more across the board.
The BRZ now starts at $37,055 and the Impreza at $27,790, thanks to both price bumps and the removal of cheaper base models.
The Legacy sedan is being retired after 2025, so this is your last chance if you're a fan.
Pricing for the WRX and Forester Hybrid is still under wraps.
Highlights of the new lineup
The Crosstrek gets a new hybrid option at $35,415 that mixes gas power with electric for better efficiency.
Outback fans will see a full redesign with crossover vibes starting from $36,445.
There's also a rugged Wilderness trim for Forester lovers and some sleek black accents on the Ascent Premium (now $42,245).
Meanwhile, Solterra keeps its $39,945 tag but gets performance boosts for those eyeing an EV.