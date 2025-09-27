2026 Subaru lineup revealed: BRZ and Impreza get price bumps Auto Sep 27, 2025

Subaru just dropped details for its 2026 cars—expect to pay more across the board.

The BRZ now starts at $37,055 and the Impreza at $27,790, thanks to both price bumps and the removal of cheaper base models.

The Legacy sedan is being retired after 2025, so this is your last chance if you're a fan.

Pricing for the WRX and Forester Hybrid is still under wraps.