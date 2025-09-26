BMW recalls 3.31 lakh cars globally due to fire risk

Water leakage can lead to corrosion and engine fires

Water can leak into the starter motor, leading to corrosion and possibly engine fires—a pretty serious safety risk.

This recall follows last year's even bigger one over brake problems that hit BMW's profits hard.

The good news: BMW will replace the faulty starter motor for free in affected vehicles, and will also replace the battery free of charge in a low number of vehicles, showing they're trying to keep drivers safe and keep trust strong despite ongoing challenges.