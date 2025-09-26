Next Article
BMW recalls 3.31 lakh cars globally due to fire risk
Auto
BMW is recalling 3.31 lakh cars made between 2015 and 2021 because a starter motor defect could cause fires.
About 1.95 lakh cars in the US and 1.36 lakh in Germany are affected, and BMW is asking owners to park outside until repairs are done.
Water leakage can lead to corrosion and engine fires
Water can leak into the starter motor, leading to corrosion and possibly engine fires—a pretty serious safety risk.
This recall follows last year's even bigger one over brake problems that hit BMW's profits hard.
The good news: BMW will replace the faulty starter motor for free in affected vehicles, and will also replace the battery free of charge in a low number of vehicles, showing they're trying to keep drivers safe and keep trust strong despite ongoing challenges.